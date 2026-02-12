cia makes new push to recruit chinese military officers as informants

La CIA ha intensificato gli sforzi per reclutare ufficiali militari cinesi come informatori. Dopo le recenti rimozioni ai vertici dell’esercito cinese, gli americani cercano di approfittare del caos interno per ottenere informazioni segrete. La strategia prevede contatti più attivi con alcuni ufficiali dell’esercito cinese, sperando di raccogliere dati utili per le operazioni di intelligence. La mossa arriva in un momento di grande tensione tra Pechino e Washington, che cercano di monitorare le mosse reciproche.

The U.S. spy agency on Thursday rolled out the video depicting a disillusioned mid-level Chinese military officer, in the latest U.S. step in a campaign to ramp up human intelligence gathering on Washington’s strategic rival. It follows a similar effort last May that focused on fictional figures within China’s ruling Communist Party that provided detailed Chinese-language instructions on how to securely contact U.S. intelligence. “Anyone with leadership qualities is bound to be subject to suspicion and ruthlessly eliminated,” the fictional officer in the video says in Mandarin. “Their power is built on countless lies,” he says, referring to superiors. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il presidente Xi Jinping ha parlato alle forze armate cinesi, facendo una rara dichiarazione pubblica sui recenti purghe militari.

La caduta del massimo generale cinese ha portato incertezza negli Stati Uniti sulla forza militare di Pechino.

