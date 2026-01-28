Fall of top Chinese general stirs US uncertainty about China’s military
WASHINGTONBEIJING, Jan 28 (Reuters) - With the downfall of China’s top general, the United States has lost an important contact on Beijing’s top military body and now faces a People’s Liberation Army that increasingly lacks steady, experienced commanders, said former U.S. officials and analysts. China’s defense ministry said on Saturday that Zhang Youxia, second-in-command under President Xi Jinping as vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), is under investigation. It is the latest and highest-profile purge of the country’s top military leadership amid Xi’s crackdown on corruption in the armed forces. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
