Fall of top Chinese general stirs US uncertainty about China’s military

La caduta del massimo generale cinese ha portato incertezza negli Stati Uniti sulla forza militare di Pechino. Washington si chiede quali siano le ripercussioni di questo cambio ai vertici dell’esercito cinese e come potrà influenzare gli equilibri nella regione. La notizia ha sorpreso gli analisti e alimenta i timori di un possibile riassetto strategico in Cina.

WASHINGTONBEIJING, Jan 28 (Reuters) - With the downfall of China’s top general, the United States has lost an important contact on Beijing’s top military body and now faces a People’s Liberation Army that increasingly lacks steady, experienced commanders, said former U.S. officials and analysts. China’s defense ministry said on Saturday that Zhang Youxia, second-in-command under President Xi Jinping as vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), is under investigation. It is the latest and highest-profile purge of the country’s top military leadership amid Xi’s crackdown on corruption in the armed forces. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il comandante delle forze armate danesi nel Nord Atlantico ha dichiarato che attualmente non ci sono navi cinesi o russe nelle vicinanze della Groenlandia.

La marina cinese ha dichiarato di aver seguito e monitorato il passaggio delle navi statunitensi USS Finn e USNS Mary attraverso lo Stretto di Taiwan.

