Due compagnie russe stanno organizzando voli per far tornare i turisti dalla Cuba nei prossimi giorni. Dopo di che, sospenderanno i voli fino a quando non si risolverà la crisi di carburante. La mancanza di jet fuel ha costretto le compagnie a fermare temporaneamente le operazioni aeree. La situazione crea disagi tra i viaggiatori e mette in difficoltà il settore del turismo russo all’estero.

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Two Russian airlines plan to fly Russian tourists out of Cuba in the coming days and then suspend operations until a jet fuel shortage eases, aviation regulator Rosaviatsia said on Wednesday. It named the airlines as Rossiya, part of the Aeroflot group, and Severny Veter (Nordwind). The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has declared Cuba “an unusual and extraordinary threat” to U.S. national security and said it will no longer receive oil from Venezuela. It has also threatened to impose tariffs on other suppliers, like Mexico, if they continue to ship fuel to the island. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Russia to fly its tourists out of Cuba and then suspend airline operations due to fuel crisis

Gli Stati Uniti annunciano un ulteriore aiuto di 6 milioni di dollari per Cuba, mentre continuano a ridurre le forniture di carburante.

Cuba ha avvertito le compagnie aeree internazionali che da martedì non ci sarà più combustibile per aerei sull’isola.

