Bad Bunny’s show offers cultural lifeline to a besieged Hispanic community

Questa notte a Aurora, in Colorado, il concerto di Bad Bunny ha portato un po’ di respiro alla comunità ispanica locale. Sul palco, il cantante portoricano ha cantato in spagnolo, portando in scena la sua cultura e facendo ballare migliaia di fan. È stato un momento di festa che ha acceso le strade e dato coraggio a chi vive lontano dalla terra natale.

The diverse Denver suburb has been in the crosshairs of U.S. President Donald Trump. On the campaign trail and since returning to office, Trump has claimed the city has been taken over by Venezuelan gang members, an assertion local citizens and leaders dispute. Immigration raids have increased in the city of 403,000 people, where Latinos comprise more than 31% of the population. Many Latinos living there, regardless of their immigration status, say they feel besieged, stigmatized and attacked. “The fear factor within the Hispanic community is definitely there - people with papers, people without papers. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Durante il Super Bowl LX, si fa sempre più concreta l’ipotesi che Cardi B possa fare un’entrata a sorpresa durante lo spettacolo di metà partita di Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny, famoso artista portoricano, si appresta a essere il headliner dell’Halftime Show del Super Bowl LX, che si terrà l’8 febbraio al Levi’s Stadium di Santa Clara.

