Durante il Super Bowl LX, si fa sempre più concreta l’ipotesi che Cardi B possa fare un’entrata a sorpresa durante lo spettacolo di metà partita di Bad Bunny. I bookmaker danno la rapper come favorita per un’apparizione improvvisa, alimentando le voci di un’ospitata che potrebbe sorprendere il pubblico.

Cardi B might be gearing up to crash the biggest stage in sports -- if you listen to oddsmakers!!! The superstar rapper is currently the betting favorite to make a surprise cameo during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show . with oddsmakers putting her ahead of every other rumored guest. If anyone’s grabbing a mic next to Benito on Sunday, bettors think it’s going to be Cardi. She’s listed at -200 odds (risk $200 to win $100) to make a special guest appearance, according to BetOnline. Other favorites include Rauw Alejandra (+125, risk $100 to win $125), Karol G (+125) and Marc Anthony (+200) . 🔗 Leggi su Tmz.com

© Tmz.com - Cardi B Favored To Crash Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bad Bunny, famoso artista portoricano, si appresta a essere il headliner dell’Halftime Show del Super Bowl LX, che si terrà l’8 febbraio al Levi’s Stadium di Santa Clara.

È stato pubblicato il trailer ufficiale dell’Halftime Show del Super Bowl LX, con Bad Bunny, in collaborazione con Apple Music.

