La plastica e i rifiuti ammassati in una vasta discarica a Gaza sono diventati un problema urgente. Le Nazioni Unite hanno iniziato a smaltire i rifiuti, cercando di ridurre i rischi per la salute della popolazione locale. La montagna di spazzatura, risultato di anni di conflitto e di scarichi abusivi, rappresenta una minaccia crescente per l’ambiente e per chi vive nelle vicinanze. Le operazioni di pulizia sono cominciate oggi, con l’obiettivo di contenere il deterioramento della situazione sanitaria.

Alessandro Mrakic, head of the UNDP Gaza Office, said work had started to remove the solid-waste mound that has overtaken the once busy Fras Market in the Palestinian enclave’s main city. He put the volume of the dump at more than 300,000 cubic metres (390,000 cubic yards) and 13 metres (14 yards) high. It formed after municipal crews were blocked from reaching Gaza’s main landfill in the Juhr al-Dik area - adjacent to the border with Israel - when the Gaza war began in October 2023. Over the next six months, UNDP plans to transfer the waste to a new temporary site prepared in the Abu Jarad area south of Gaza City and built to meet environmental standards. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - UN agency begins clearing huge Gaza City waste dump as health risks mount

Approfondimenti su Gaza City Waste Dump

L’ultima giornata di scontri tra Israele e Gaza si è conclusa con cinque palestinesi uccisi in un raid aereo israeliano.

Questa notte, i raid aerei israeliani hanno colpito diverse zone di Gaza, causando la morte di almeno 12 persone, tra cui alcuni bambini.

Scorrendo la pagina è possibile consultare contenuti social e video collegati.

Astral Legends TV Stream | Part Two Marathon

Ultime notizie su Gaza City Waste Dump

UN agency begins clearing huge Gaza City waste dump as health risks mountBy Nidal al-Mughrabi and Dawoud Abu Alkas CAIRO/GAZA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The United Nations Development Programme began clearing a huge wartime garbage dump on Wednesday that has swallowed one of Gaza ... uk.news.yahoo.com

VD. . Nella Striscia di Gaza si è tornati a giocare a calcio con il primo torneo organizzato dopo oltre due anni. Le partite si sono svolte nel quartiere Tal al-Hawa di Gaza City, su un campo da calcio a cinque ricavato tra edifici distrutti e cumuli di macerie. Il torne - facebook.com facebook

A #Gaza City il mare come ultima piscina per allenarsi nel nuoto x.com