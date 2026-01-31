Israeli strikes kill 12 in Gaza health ministry says
Questa notte, i raid aerei israeliani hanno colpito diverse zone di Gaza, causando la morte di almeno 12 persone, tra cui alcuni bambini. La notizia arriva dal ministero della Salute palestinese, che conferma il bilancio provvisorio. Le operazioni militari continuano a creare tensione e paura tra la popolazione locale.
GAZA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Israeli airstrikes in Gaza killed at least 12 people, the Palestinian health ministry said, with children reported to be among the fatalities in the latest violence rattling a tenuous ceasefire. One airstrike hit an apartment in Gaza City killing three children and two women, according to a family member and the official Palestinian news agency WAFA. Another airstrike hit a tent in Khan Younis, further south, according to WAFA. The Israeli military said it was looking into the report and did not immediately say whether it had carried out airstrikes in the enclave. Video showed charred, blackened and destroyed walls at an apartment in a multi-storey building, and debris scattered inside it and outside on the Gaza City street. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
