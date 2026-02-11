Ukraine’s Zelenskiy | changes under way in air defence other areas

Questa mattina il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelenskiy ha incontrato i suoi comandanti militari per discutere delle carenze nella difesa aerea e di altre questioni strategiche. La riunione arriva in un momento di tensione crescente sul fronte, con Zelenskiy che ha voluto mettere in evidenza la necessità di migliorare le capacità di difesa del paese. Non sono stati diffusi dettagli specifici sui cambiamenti in programma, ma si pensa che siano in atto alcune modifiche nelle strategie militari e nelle attrezzature. La situazione in Ucraina resta delicata, e le autorità continu

Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, also assessed how local authorities in Ukraine’s cities were tackling the aftermath of massive Russian attacks, particularly in ensuring high-rise apartments had power and heating. He again singled out for criticism officials in the capital Kyiv. Zelenskiy said he held long discussions with the military’s Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, the chief of the general staff, Andrii Hnatov, and Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. “Many changes are happening right now in the work of air defence. In some regions, the way teams operate, interceptors, mobile fire units, the entire small air defence component is being practically rebuilt completely,” Zelenskiy said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il presidente ucraino Zelenskiy ha annunciato l’introduzione di un nuovo sistema di difesa aerea, volto a rafforzare la protezione dello spazio aereo del paese.

Il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelenskiy ha chiesto di accelerare gli interventi per rafforzare le difese aeree del paese e riparare i danni alla rete elettrica.

