Ukraine’s Zelenskiy calls for faster action on air defence repairs to grid

Il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelenskiy ha chiesto di accelerare gli interventi per rafforzare le difese aeree del paese e riparare i danni alla rete elettrica. Zelenskiy ha sottolineato che la situazione richiede risposte più rapide, mentre le infrastrutture continuano a subire attacchi. La sua richiesta arriva in un momento in cui l’Ucraina cerca di rafforzare le proprie difese contro le offensive nemiche.

Russian forces have launched a series of night-time attacks in the past month, with drones and missiles eluding air defences and knocking out power, and especially heating, to hundreds of apartment buildings. The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, has been hit particularly hard. Zelenskiy said more than 1,110 apartment blocks remained without heat in the aftermath of the latest assault last Tuesday. Night-time temperatures have eased somewhat, but were still due to hit -8 Celsius (18 Fahrenheit). “The small-scale air defence component, specifically countering attacks drones, must work more efficiently and prevent the problems that currently exist,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il presidente ucraino Zelenskiy ha annunciato l’introduzione di un nuovo sistema di difesa aerea, volto a rafforzare la protezione dello spazio aereo del paese.

Il presidente ucraino Zelenskiy ha annunciato l’accelerazione delle importazioni di energia elettrica e di apparecchiature per la produzione di energia, al fine di rafforzare la rete elettrica del paese.

