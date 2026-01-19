Il presidente ucraino Zelenskiy ha annunciato l’introduzione di un nuovo sistema di difesa aerea, volto a rafforzare la protezione dello spazio aereo del paese. Il sistema si basa su piccoli gruppi che impiegano droni intercettori, offrendo una risposta più flessibile e mirata alle minacce aeree. Questa innovazione rappresenta un passo importante nel miglioramento delle capacità difensive dell’Ucraina in un contesto di tensione crescente.

Ukraine is still reeling from a wave of Russian strikes earlier this month that knocked out power and heating to thousands of apartment blocks, particularly in the capital Kyiv. Zelenskiy has repeatedly called for air defences to be strengthened, including increased assistance from Ukraine’s Western allies. “There will be a new approach to the use of air defences by the Air Force, concerning mobile fire groups, interceptor drones and other ‘short-range’ air defence assets,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. The president announced the appointment of a new deputy Air Force Commander, Pavlo Yelizarov, to oversee and develop the innovation. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Ukraine’s Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

Zelenskiy says ‘much broader changes’ needed to Ukraine’s mobilisation systemIl presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelenskiy ha dichiarato che sono necessarie modifiche più profonde nel sistema di mobilitazione militare del paese.

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy: world must help Iran engineer changeIl presidente ucraino Zelenskiy ha sottolineato l'importanza dell'intervento internazionale per sostenere i cittadini iraniani nelle loro proteste.

Sono disponibili diversi contenuti social e video per ampliare la visione della notizia.

Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system - Ukraine's armed forces are introducing a new facet of air defence to transform their system, made up of small groups deploying interceptor drones, as the country braces for new mass Russian attacks, ... msn.com