La Russia ha annunciato restrizioni su Telegram, il popolare servizio di messaggistica. La misura potrebbe bloccare le comunicazioni tra i soldati e sul campo di battaglia. Al momento, non è chiaro quanto queste restrizioni influenzeranno le operazioni militari o le comunicazioni tra le forze russe. La decisione ha sollevato preoccupazioni tra gli esperti e le forze armate, che temono ripercussioni sulla gestione delle informazioni in tempo reale.

Some users have complained that the app has been noticeably slower this week. In short video appeals, three men purporting to be members of a Russian anti-drone unit said Telegram was vital to their work and urged the watchdog not to interfere with it. Sergei Mironov, leader of a pro-Kremlin parliamentary party, posted a link to the appeals and said soldiers’ lives could be at stake. “The guys are shedding blood there, they need normal communication, and besides Telegram, they often have nothing,” he wrote. “Don’t deprive them of what helps them fight the enemy and keep themselves alive.” Speaking separately to reporters, Mironov berated those responsible for impairing the app’s performance as “idiots”. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

