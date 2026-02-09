Cuba ha avvertito le compagnie aeree internazionali che da martedì non ci sarà più combustibile per aerei sull’isola. La notizia ha già causato preoccupazione tra le compagnie che operano Cuba, dove si temono disagi e cancellazioni di voli. La situazione si aggrava in un momento già difficile per il settore turistico e dei trasporti locali.

Cuba has historically relied on Venezuela to provide much of its jet fuel, but the Caribbean island nation has not received any crude or refined products from its top ally since mid-December, when the U.S. moved to block the South American nation’s exports. U.S. president Donald Trump has since vowed Cuba would receive no more oil from Venezuela and has threatened to slap tariffs on any nation sending fuel to Cuba, effectively cutting off the island’s supply of aviation gas. Such shortfalls are not new to Cuba and many airlines already have plans in place to deal with them. A similar crisis last year, as well as others recently, have prompted many carriers to refuel in nearby third countries, including Panama, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic and the United States. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Cuba warns airlines it will run out of jet fuel

Approfondimenti su Cuba Havanna

Gli Stati Uniti annunciano un ulteriore aiuto di 6 milioni di dollari per Cuba, mentre continuano a ridurre le forniture di carburante.

Cuba ha annunciato che accetterà assistenza dagli Stati Uniti, mentre Washington ha avvertito di evitare interferenze.

Di seguito sono raccolti video e contenuti online collegati alla notizia pubblicata.

Unbelievable Japan Airlines hijacking #hijack #airline #fyp

Ultime notizie su Cuba Havanna

Cuba Warns Airlines It Will Run Out of Jet FuelCuba has historically relied on Venezuela to provide much of its jet ?fuel, ?but the Caribbean island ?nation ?has not received any crude or refined products from its top ... usnews.com

Cuba warns airlines they can’t refuel after Trump tariff threatCuba is at risk of losing vital airline service as it prepares to run out of aviation fuel, while an allied nation cut off an important escape valve for migrants amid increasing pressure from the US ... msn.com

Migrazione cubana in USA tra crisi economica e politiche statunitensi: il punto della poetessa e scrittrice italo cubana Yuleisy Cruz Lezcano Al 1° febbraio 2026 la migrazione cubana verso gli Stati Uniti è la più ampia dalla Rivoluzione del 1959. Dati ufficiali c facebook