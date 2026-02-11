In molte zone dell’emisfero Sud, tra Argentina, Australia e Sud Africa, le temperature toccano livelli record. Le fiamme dei maxi incendi si diffondono rapidamente, mettendo in crisi le comunità locali e gli ecosistemi. Le autorità sono in allerta e cercano di contenere i danni di questa ondata di caldo estremo che sembra non arrestarsi.

In January, a record-setting heat dome enveloped Australia, sending temperatures near 50 degrees C (122 degrees F) while heat and catastrophic wildfires gripped parts of South America, setting remote parts of Argentina’s Patagonia ablaze and killing 21 people in coastal towns in Chile. In addition, South Africa has been experiencing its worst wildfires in years. The extremes are occurring even as the world remains under the cooling influence of a weak La Nina, a climate cycle marked by cooler waters in the central and eastern Pacific that began in December 2024. Despite this moderating factor, temperatures are reaching record highs in various locales. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Record heat and raging fires ring in 2026 across the Southern Hemisphere

Approfondimenti su Southern Hemisphere

Il 11 febbraio, negli Stati Uniti, si svolgerà un incontro tra i responsabili della difesa di 34 paesi del Bacino occidentale.

Nella pagina sono presenti link, aggiornamenti e contenuti provenienti da piattaforme social e video.

The Lost World of Feathered Dragons & First Mammals: A New Prehistory

Ultime notizie su Southern Hemisphere

Argomenti discussi: FIGHTER V: il video di ‘Raging Heartbeat’, nuova anticipazione da ‘Deja Vu’.

Record heat and raging fires ring in 2026 across the Southern HemisphereBy Alexander Villegas SANTIAGO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - From Argentina to Australia to South Africa, record heat and raging wildfires are rampaging through the Southern Hemisphere at the start of 2026, ... msn.com

Climate Change Is Fueling Extremes, Both Hot and ColdThe possibility of snow in Tampa, Fla. Record heat and fires in Australia. Scientists say climate change is exacerbating weather extremes. nytimes.com

Cyclone Harry hit parts of southern Italy this week, with footage capturing heavy rain and waves flooding streets and buildings. The storm prompted 1,480 firefighters to be deployed across Sicily, Sardinia and Calabria. - facebook.com facebook