Portugal’s Interior Minister resigns over storm response

La ministra dell’Interno portoghese, Maria Lucia Amaral, si è dimessa dopo le polemiche sulla gestione della tempesta che ha colpito il paese. La decisione arriva in un momento di critiche da parte dell’opposizione e delle comunità locali, che chiedevano più interventi e chiarezza. Amaral ha comunicato la sua scelta senza entrare nei dettagli, lasciando il governo a cercare una soluzione per affrontare le conseguenze della recente catastrofe naturale.

The president's office said Montenegro will temporarily take over the interior portfolio until a successor is appointed. The government estimates more than 4 billion euros ($4.76 billion) are needed for direct reconstruction costs. Amaral's resignation is the first since the centre-right minority government took office about eight months ago. The leader of far-right Chega party, Andre Ventura, wrote on X that the resignation proved the government's incapacity to deal with adversities, adding Montenegro was losing control of the government. "How long will it take to resolve the other 'casting errors' of this government?" he asked.

Il ministro della Giustizia del Brasile, Ricardo Lewandowski, ha rassegnato le proprie dimissioni, come comunicato dal ministero.

