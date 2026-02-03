La paura torna in Portogallo. A una settimana dalla tempesta Kristin, le autorità avvertono di una nuova perturbazione che potrebbe portare pioggia intensa e inondazioni. Le zone già colpite si preparano a fronteggiare un altro colpo, mentre i cittadini cercano di capire cosa aspettarsi nei prossimi giorni. La situazione resta critica e l’allerta rimane alta.

LISBON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Portugal is bracing for a new storm that authorities warn could trigger floods and further devastation, as the country still struggles with the aftermath of Storm Kristin. The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) said late Monday that the new storm, named Leonardo, is expected to begin impacting mainland Portugal from Tuesday afternoon through Saturday. IPMA said Leonardo may bring persistent and at times heavy rain, with wind gusts reaching up to 75 kmh (47 mph) along the coast south of Cabo Mondego in the country’s central region, and 95 kmh in the highlands. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - New tempest threatens Portugal, one week after Storm Kristin

Approfondimenti su Portugal Tempest

#Portugal-Storm Kristin || Il governo portoghese ha approvato un pacchetto di aiuti da 2,5 miliardi di euro per ricostruire le zone colpite dalla tempesta Kristin.

Il Comune di Scandicci, in collaborazione con il Cnr e le imprese locali, avvia il progetto Tempest per la tutela del suolo e la sicurezza idraulica.

Di seguito sono raccolti video e contenuti online collegati alla notizia pubblicata.

Ultime notizie su Portugal Tempest

New Tempest Threatens Portugal, One Week After Storm KristinThe gusts, however, should be less ?intense than those exceeding 200 km/h unleashed by Storm Kristin, which battered central mainland Portugal from early last Wednesday, killing at least six people ... usnews.com

Portugal Prepares for New Storm Leonardo Following Storm KristinLISBON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Portugal is bracing for a new storm that authorities warn could trigger floods and further devastation, as the country still struggles with the aftermath of Storm Kristin. globalbankingandfinance.com

Leggi l'articolo di Luca Luccitelli su Semprenews.it: https://www.semprenews.it/news/Tempesta-Kristine-a-Fatima--Scarpiello-Apg23-Siamo-ancora-senza-luce--Carichiamo-i-telefoni-in-a.html #news #storm #fatima #portugal #casafamiglia - facebook.com facebook

Sono in contatto con il Ministro Paulo Rangel del Governo portoghese in merito ai gravi danni causati dalla #tempestadekristin. Ho confermato che la Commissione europea è pronta a sostenere amministrazioni e comunità colpite con tutti gli strumenti x.com