poland charges teen with preparing attack on a school

La polizia polacca ha accusato un ragazzo di 18 anni di aver pianificato un attacco a scuola. Le autorità sostengono che fosse motivato dal suo sostegno all’Islamic State. Gli agenti hanno arrestato il giovane dopo aver scoperto i suoi piani e ora sta affrontando le accuse ufficiali. La situazione ha sollevato preoccupazioni sulla sicurezza nelle scuole del paese.

Poland has not suffered any attacks related to Islamic State but Polish authorities are on the alert following a rise in sabotage attempts, including on the railway, since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Dobrzynski said the man’s notes showed he had been planning an attack on a school in the southeastern Podkarpackie region. If the man is found guilty, he faces up to 18 years in prison, Dobrzynski said. In December, Poland detained a 19-year-old student suspected of trying to establish contacts with Islamic State and charged with preparing an attack at a Christmas market that could have caused mass casualties. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

