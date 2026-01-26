Un attacco missilistico e con droni ha colpito Kharkiv, seconda città dell’Ucraina, causando danni a edifici residenziali e a una scuola. L’evento, avvenuto il 26 gennaio, rappresenta un’ulteriore escalation nel conflitto in corso nella regione. Sono state riportate almeno due persone ferite, mentre si susseguono le operazioni di soccorso e le verifiche sui danni subiti dalla città.

Unofficial Telegram channels posted pictures showing the city, a frequent Russian target located 30 km (18 miles) from the Russian border, had been plunged into darkness. In Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s home town to the southeast of Kharkiv, the head of the industrial city’s military administration said Russian drones hit a high-rise apartment building. Oleksandr Vilkul, writing on Telegram, said the impact had triggered a fire, but gave no immediate indication of any casualties. Reuters could not independently verify the reports and there was no immediate reaction from Russian officials. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

At least two injured in Russian attack on dwellings, school in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Nella notte, un intenso attacco con droni ha colpito diverse località in Ucraina, causando due decessi e numerosi feriti.

Il 14 gennaio, un attacco di droni russi ha colpito le infrastrutture di Kryvyi Rih, provocando blackout energetici che hanno interessato oltre 45.

