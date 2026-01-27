philippines us hold joint sail in disputed south china sea shoal

La cooperazione militare tra Filippine e Stati Uniti si è svolta in un’area contestata del Mar cinese meridionale. Questo evento evidenzia l’importanza delle relazioni internazionali nella regione e la volontà di collaborare per la sicurezza e la stabilità in un contesto di tensioni geopolitiche. Un’attività congiunta che sottolinea l’attenzione globale verso le questioni di sovranità e difesa nell’area.

MANILA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Philippine and U.S. militaries sailed together at a disputed South China Sea shoal this week, Manila’s armed forces said on Tuesday, performing joint exercises to boost interoperability between the two treaty allies. The joint sail was held in the Scarborough Shoal in South China Sea waters lying within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, which China also claims as part of its territory. It was the 11th “maritime cooperative activity” involving the United States and the Philippines since November 2023. “The successful conduct of these activities enhanced coordination, tactical proficiency, and mutual understanding between allied forces,” the Philippine armed forces said in a statement. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

