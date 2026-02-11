La settimana prossima il governo libanese deciderà come procedere con la seconda fase del piano per controllare le armi a nord del Litani. La decisione arriva dopo mesi di tensioni e pressioni da parte delle autorità, che cercano di rafforzare il proprio controllo sulle zone più instabili. La situazione resta calda e i dettagli sull’implementazione del piano sono ancora da definire.

The decision will be based on a presentation by the army outlining its needs and capabilities, the minister, Paul Morcos, told reporters during a visit to Kuwait, where he was attending an Arab meeting. The Lebanese army said in January that it had taken operational control in the area between the Litani River and the border with Israel. The cabinet asked the army to brief it in early February on how to pursue disarmament in other parts of the country. “We have completed the first phase, south of the Litani River. Next week the government will take a decision regarding the second phase considering what the army commander sets out in terms of needs and capabilities, so that we can decide accordingly, based on that explanation,” Morcos said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Lebanon to decide on plan to control arms north of Litani next week, minister says

