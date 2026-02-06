trump has been clear on wanting new nuclear arms control treaty says us official

La Casa Bianca chiede un nuovo accordo sul controllo delle armi nucleari. Dopo la fine del trattato che limitava le capacità di Russia e Stati Uniti, un funzionario americano ha affermato che gli Stati Uniti sono pronti a negoziare un nuovo accordo. La richiesta arriva in un momento di crescente tensione tra le due potenze, che minaccia di aumentare la corsa agli armamenti. Ora si aspettano risposte da Mosca, mentre le parti si preparano a nuove trattative.

GENEVA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. on Friday called for a new arms control agreement after the treaty that set caps on Russia and the U.S.'s strategic nuclear weapons deployments for more than two decades expired on Thursday. The U.S. Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno told delegates at the Disarmament Conference in Geneva that extending new START - which set limits on the world's two biggest nuclear powers the United States and Russia - would not benefit the U.S. or the world, as it was flawed and did not include China. "Today, the United States faces threats from multiple nuclear powers.

Questa mattina, il Papa ha fatto un appello ai leader di Russia e Stati Uniti affinché rinnovino il trattato nucleare New START.

Gli Stati Uniti e la Russia stanno negoziando per prolungare il trattato New START sul controllo delle armi nucleari.

