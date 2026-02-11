Lawyers for Kosovo’s former president Hashim Thaci seek war crimes acquittal

Gli avvocati di Hashim Thaci, ex presidente del Kosovo, chiedono di assolverlo da tutte le accuse di crimini di guerra. A La Haya, i legali affermano che l’ex leader è innocente e meritava di essere assolto. La difesa si prepara a dimostrare che le accuse sono infondate, mentre il processo entra nella fase decisiva.

“There is ample reasonable doubt for you to enter a judgment of acquittal on all counts,” Misetic said. Thaci’s defence team earlier argued that he had no real authority over the KLA and its military commanders during the uprising and its aftermath and had to defer to local zone commanders. Thaci, 57, who served as prime minister, foreign minister and president of independent Kosovo between 2008 and 2020, and his co-accused deny all the charges. On Monday, prosecutors sought a 45-year prison sentence for Thaci and his co-accused at the end of a nearly three-year trial. They say that in 1998 and 1999 more than 100 political opponents and perceived collaborators with Serbian security forces were killed and hundreds abused in and around 50 detention camps run by the KLA. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it

Approfondimenti su Hashim Thaci

Gli inquirenti internazionali hanno chiesto 45 anni di carcere per Hashim Thaci, ex presidente del Kosovo.

Ultime notizie su Hashim Thaci

