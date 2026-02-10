New Zealand mosque shooter’s former lawyers say he showed anxiety but did not appear depressed

I suoi ex avvocati hanno testimoniato in tribunale che l’uomo condannato per aver ucciso 51 musulmani in Nuova Zelanda sette anni fa mostrava segnali di ansia, ma non sembrava depresso. Durante l’udienza, hanno descritto il suo comportamento e le sue reazioni, offrendo un quadro più dettagliato sulla sua condizione psicologica prima e dopo il massacro.

Brenton Tarrant, 35, is seeking to overturn his conviction in the Court of Appeal in Wellington and be granted a new trial. He told the court via a video link on Monday that harsh prison conditions had affected his mental health at the time he pleaded guilty. Tarrant, an Australian national, opened fire on two mosques in Christchurch in March 2019 during Friday prayers in the deadliest mass shooting in New Zealand’s history. He used military-style semi-automatic weapons and livestreamed the killings on Facebook with a head-mounted camera. Tarrant initially denied all charges and was preparing to stand trial but entered guilty pleas in 2020 to 51 charges of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one charge of committing a terrorist act. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

La corte neozelandese ascolta oggi l’appello di Brenton Tarrant, il suprematista bianco condannato per aver ucciso 51 persone e ferito decine di altri durante l’attacco alle due moschee di Christchurch.

La corte neozelandese ha ascoltato oggi la testimonianza del giovane che nel 2019 ha ucciso 51 fedeli musulmani in due moschee.

