Il governatore del Minnesota, Tim Walz, ha annunciato che la stretta sull’immigrazione promossa dall’amministrazione Trump potrebbe concludersi già nei prossimi giorni. Walz ha spiegato di aspettarsi che le azioni federali si fermino presto, senza entrare troppo nei dettagli. La notizia arriva in un momento di grande attenzione sulla questione migratoria, con il governo federale che intensifica i controlli. Walz ha detto che sta monitorando la situazione e spera in un rapido passo indietro.

Trump’s crackdown has faced criticism from local officials and human rights groups over what they say is a violation of due process and legal rights. Minnesota has also seen large-scale protests after federal immigration officers last month fatally shot U.S. citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. The videos of the shootings sparked outrage across the country. Walz said he spoke on Monday with Trump’s border czar Tom Homan and on Tuesday with the Republican leader’s chief of staff Susie Wiles. “Minnesota has asked that this surge of folks leave. I spoke with Tom Homan yesterday. I spoke with Susie Wiles, the president’s chief of staff this morning,” Walz said in a press briefing. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Governor Walz says Trump immigration crackdown in Minnesota may end within days

Approfondimenti su Minnesota Immigration

Il Dipartimento di Giustizia degli Stati Uniti ha notificato con citazioni in giudizio alcuni funzionari dello stato del Minnesota, tra cui il governatore e il procuratore generale, nell’ambito di un’indagine criminale incentrata sulla loro posizione contro una stretta sulle politiche sull’immigrazione.

In un contesto di tensione, il presidente Trump e il governatore Walz hanno discusso in modo pacato dopo un incidente fatale a Minneapolis, evidenziando la volontà di trovare una soluzione condivisa.

Più sotto sono elencati link, post social e video collegati alla news.

Federal fraud investigation in Minnesota sparks backlash in Seattle's Somali community

Ultime notizie su Minnesota Immigration

Argomenti discussi: Trump withdraws 700 ICE agents from Minnesota; Tensions ease in Minneapolis as Trump withdraws 700 ICE agents.

Governor Walz says Trump immigration crackdown in Minnesota may end within daysMinnesota Governor Tim Walz said on Tuesday he expected the federal immigration crackdown by President Donald Trump's administration in his state may end within days, after conversations with Trump ... reuters.com

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says federal immigration enforcement surge could wind down within daysMINNEAPOLIS — Gov. Tim Walz predicted on Feb. 10 that the federal immigration enforcement surge in Minnesota could end in a matter of days, citing recent conversations with top officials in the White ... msn.com

Alex Kornfeind. . #TimWalz #Minnesota "Se non siamo tutti d'accordo sul fatto che un cittadino americano sia stato diffamato e infangato, infangando tutto ciò che rappresentava e chiedendoci di non credere a ciò che abbiamo visto, non so cosa dirvi"... # - facebook.com facebook