french government alerts prosecutor to diplomat with epstein ties

Il governo francese ha avvisato i magistrati su un diplomatico di medio livello con legami a Jeffrey Epstein. La notizia arriva dopo che il ministro degli Esteri ha segnalato la situazione alle autorità, senza yet fornire dettagli precisi. La questione ha suscitato attenzione in Francia, mentre le indagini sono in corso per chiarire eventuali coinvolgimenti.

The name of Fabrice Aidan appears in more than 200 documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice, including emails he sent to Epstein between 2010 and 2016 from both his personal and U.N. accounts. Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said his ministry had initiated its own administrative investigation and disciplinary proceedings against Aidan, and described the allegations as “extremely serious”. Prosecutors in Paris will decide whether to open a criminal investigation. Reuters was unable to reach Aidan for comment via his X handle. His LinkedIn account appeared to have been deleted, Reuters’ online searches found. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

