La diplomatica norvegese Mona Juul si dimette dopo le accuse legate a Epstein. La decisione arriva in un momento di crescente tensione, dopo che il ministero degli Esteri ha riconosciuto un grave errore di valutazione. Juul, che ricopriva un ruolo importante, ha deciso di lasciare l’incarico per le polemiche crescenti. La vicenda ha scosso l’ambiente diplomatico e apre un nuovo capitolo nel caso Epstein.

The ministry earlier this week suspended Juul from her position as ambassador to Jordan and Iraq pending an internal inquiry of links to Epstein found in a massive set of files released by the United States government. “Juul’s contact with convicted sex offender Epstein has shown a serious failure of judgment. The case makes it difficult to rebuild the trust that the role requires,” Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said in a statement. Juul, 66, a former junior government minister, previously represented Norway as ambassador to Israel, Britain and at the United Nations. In Britain, Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, quit on Sunday, saying he took responsibility for advising Starmer to name Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Norwegian diplomat steps down over Epstein ties, in widening scandal

Approfondimenti su Norwegian Diplomat

La Norvegia si prepara a avviare un’inchiesta sul suo ministero degli Esteri.

Keir Starmer ha chiesto che l’ex principe inglese testimoni davanti al Congresso statunitense.

La notizia è affiancata da contenuti social e video collegati all’argomento.

Trump announces new tariffs on European nations that oppose his Greenland plan

Ultime notizie su Norwegian Diplomat

Norwegian Diplomat Steps Down Over Epstein Ties, in Widening ScandalOSLO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Norway's foreign ministry on ?Sunday ?said a prominent ambassador, Mona Juul, ?would step down due to a serious failure of judgement over ties to late ?sex offender Jeffrey ... usnews.com

Did you know that, in 1943, during the German occupation of Norway, Norwegian author Knut Hamsun gave his Nobel Prize (Literature) medal to Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s Minister of Propaganda, as a gesture of political loyalty Ah, sorry… A wrong picture. facebook