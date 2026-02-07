former french minister lang resigns from arab world institute over epstein ties

Jack Lang si dimette dalla presidenza dell’Istituto del Mondo Arabo di Parigi. L’ex ministro della Cultura francese ha deciso di lasciare dopo le notizie sui suoi legami con Jeffrey Epstein. La decisione arriva pochi giorni dopo le indiscrezioni che lo coinvolgono in questioni legate all’imprenditore americano. La sua uscita dal ruolo arriva in un momento di grande attenzione sui rapporti tra Lang e Epstein, che ora solleva molte domande sulla sua posizione pubblica.

PARIS, Feb X (Reuters) - Jack Lang, a former French culture minister under President Francois Mitterrand, has resigned as president of the Arab World Institute, the Frenc.

La giustizia francese ha aperto un’indagine su Jack Lang, ex ministro della Cultura, collegata a Epstein.

Former French minister Jack Lang pressured over links to Epstein | NewsX World

