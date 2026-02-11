european defence needs more clarity to avoid wasting time and money industry says

I politici europei devono chiarire meglio chi fa cosa per rafforzare le difese del continente. Altrimenti, rischiano di sprecare tempo e soldi senza ottenere risultati concreti. L’industria avverte che ci sono ancora troppi dubbi e mancanza di coordinamento tra gli Stati membri. La situazione resta incerta, e le decisioni tardano ad arrivare.

European countries have rushed to boost defence spending since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 and U.S. President Donald Trump made clear they should expect less U.S. support through the NATO military alliance. Many of their initiatives seek to fill gaps in Europe’s defences such as counter-drone systems, reduce reliance on the United States and encourage joint procurement of weapons. “It’s a bit of an alphabet soup of organisations that have a role,” Camille Grand, secretary-general of the Aerospace, Security and Defence Industries Association of Europe, told Reuters in an interview. “It all boils down to getting a little more clarity on: How do we govern this necessary collective effort to deliver capabilities faster?” Grand said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Bruxelles, 10 febbraio - L’Europa deve creare un’unione di difesa europea per gestire in autonomia le proprie questioni di sicurezza.

Se il parlamento di Taiwan, controllato dall’opposizione, blocca i 40 miliardi di dollari destinati alla difesa, rischia di dare un’idea sbagliata all’estero.

