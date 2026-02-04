Se il parlamento di Taiwan, controllato dall’opposizione, blocca i 40 miliardi di dollari destinati alla difesa, rischia di dare un’idea sbagliata all’estero. Il presidente ha avvertito che questa situazione potrebbe indebolire la posizione dell’isola e creare confusione tra gli alleati. Per ora, la decisione di approvare o meno quei fondi resta in bilico, mentre la tensione con la Cina rimane alta.

On Monday, U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, chairman of the Armed Services Committee and one of the strongest advocates for Taiwan in the U.S. Congress, wrote on X that he was “disappointed” to see Taiwan’s opposition parties slash Lai’s defence budget. At a meeting of his Democratic Progressive Party, Lai said if the opposition continued blocking the plans and presses on with their own version, “This is bound to delay improvements to defence capabilities”. That “could lead the international community to misunderstand Taiwan’s determination to defend itself and to safeguard peace in the Indo-Pacific”, Lai added, in comments provided by his party. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Taiwan must pass defence spending to avoid giving wrong impression, president says

Approfondimenti su Taiwan Parliament

Taiwan punta alle democrazie per il commercio.

Il presidente di Taiwan, Lai Ching-te, ha scritto una lettera al Papa per ribadire che nessuna forza può cambiare lo status quo dell’isola.

Qui sotto trovi una selezione di post e contenuti legati allo stesso argomento.

EP187 | U-turn Ujian Diagnostik, IJM-Sunway, Ternakan Babi Selangor, Pergolakan Tentera China

Ultime notizie su Taiwan Parliament

Taiwan must pass defence spending to avoid giving wrong impression, president saysTAIPEI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - If Taiwan's opposition-controlled parliament continues to block $40 billion in proposed extra defence spending the international community could misunderstand the island's ... msn.com

Taiwan must look to democracies, not China, for trade cooperation, president saysBy Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard TAIPEI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan must look to fellow democracies, not China, for trade and economic cooperation, President Lai Ching-te said on Tuesday, as his ... msn.com

Pakelo Taiwan - facebook.com facebook