Bruxelles, 10 febbraio - L’Europa deve creare un’unione di difesa europea per gestire in autonomia le proprie questioni di sicurezza. Lo ha detto oggi l’UE Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius, sottolineando la necessità di responsabilizzarsi e rafforzare la difesa comune. Le sue parole arrivano in un momento in cui la regione cerca di ridurre la dipendenza da altre potenze e di rafforzare la propria capacità di risposta.

BRUSSELS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Europe needs a European defence union in order to take responsibility for its own defence, EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius said on Tuesday. “European responsibility for defence demands an institutional framework for our cooperation. A European defence union,” Kubilius said in a speech in European Parliament. He added that replacing U.S. strategic enablers, such as space intelligence data and air-to-air refuelling, with European capabilities should be a key priority for the bloc. “La responsabilità europea della difesa richiede un quadro istituzionale per la nostra cooperazione. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Un commento recente di un commissario europeo sottolinea come un'eventuale acquisizione militare di Groenlandia da parte degli Stati Uniti potrebbe compromettere la stabilità della NATO.

