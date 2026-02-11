Questa mattina, le compagnie aeree hanno riattivato i voli da e per El Paso, dopo che erano stati temporaneamente sospesi. La chiusura improvvisa era stata decisa a causa di preoccupazioni sulla sicurezza legate a droni nei pressi dell’aeroporto. Le autorità hanno lavorato tutta la notte per chiarire la situazione e garantire che fosse sicuro riprendere i collegamenti. Ora, i voli sono tornati alla normalità, anche se le indagini continuano per capire chi ci fosse dietro ai droni.

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Flights in and out of the Texas border city of El Paso resumed on Wednesday, after the U.S. government lifted a ban on air traffic it had abruptly imposed overnight due to concerns about a military anti-drone system. The sudden closure of the nation’s 71st busiest airport by the Federal Aviation Administration stranded air travelers and disrupted medical evacuation flights overnight, in what appeared to be an unprecedented action by the U.S. government. The FAA initially said the closure would last 10 days before lifting it after about seven and a half hours. Government and airline officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the FAA closed the airspace due to concerns that a laser-based counter-drone system being tested by the U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - El Paso flights resume after sudden closure due to drone security concerns

Tutti i voli da e per El Paso sono stati cancellati.

Questa mattina, lo spazio aereo sopra l’aeroporto di El Paso è stato chiuso dalla Federal Aviation Administration per motivi di sicurezza.

FAA Closes El Paso Airspace for ‘Special Security Reasons’

