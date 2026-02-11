democrats criticize reported unsuccessful attempt by us prosecutors to indict lawmakers

I democratici americani criticano duramente il tentativo fallito del Dipartimento di Giustizia di incriminare alcuni parlamentari. Secondo le indiscrezioni, i procuratori avevano puntato a mettere sotto accusa alcuni legislatori, ma l’operazione non è andata a buon fine. La notizia ha suscitato reazioni forti tra i rappresentanti del partito, che accusano il governo di aver fallito nel portare avanti le indagini. La polemica si accende in un momento già delicato per la politica statunitense.

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday decried the reported unsuccessful attempt by the Justice Department of President Donald Trump’s administration to indict them after they urged members of the military to not comply with unlawful orders. “Today, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro attempted to persuade a Grand Jury to indict me. This was in response to me organizing a 90-second video that simply quoted the law,” Democratic U.S. Senator Elise Slotkin said on X. “Today, it was a grand jury of anonymous American citizens who upheld the rule of law and determined this case should not proceed,” she said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

