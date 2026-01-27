Explainer-What do Democrats and Republicans want in fight over ICE operations?

I democratici e i repubblicani si scontrano sulla riapertura delle operazioni di ICE. I primi vogliono limitare le attività, i secondi insistono sulla necessità di rafforzarle per garantire la sicurezza. La disputa si riflette nel dibattito sul finanziamento del Dipartimento della Sicurezza Interna, con entrambe le parti che cercano di far valere le proprie posizioni. La situazione resta tesa, con il rischio di uno stallo che potrebbe influire sui servizi di immigrazione e sicurezza.

WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Funding for the Department of Homeland Security and several other U.S. government agencies could expire this week if Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Congress do not resolve a dispute over immigration agents’ aggressive enforcement efforts. President Donald Trump is waging a massive campaign to deport immigrants who are in the country illegally, which also has snared some immigrants with legal status and U.S. citizens. Trump’s administration has surged agents to several Democratic-led cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Charlotte, and most recently Minneapolis and St. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Le azioni delle forze dell'immigrazione negli Stati Uniti

Il “Board of Peace” di Donald Trump è un’iniziativa che coinvolge leader mondiali in un tentativo di promuovere il dialogo e la cooperazione internazionale.

