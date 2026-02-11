La Cina ha formalmente accusato Leon Wang, l’ex dirigente di AstraZeneca in Cina, che era in custodia da ottobre 2024. La notizia arriva dopo mesi di detenzione e apre una nuova fase nel caso che coinvolge il manager. Le autorità cinesi hanno deciso di portare avanti le accuse, senza yet rilasciare ulteriori dettagli. Wang, che fino a poco tempo fa ricopriva un ruolo di rilievo nell’azienda farmaceutica, ora si trova al centro di un’operazione giudiziaria che tiene banco tra le aziende straniere e il governo di Pechino.

Feb 11 (Reuters) - China has officially charged AstraZeneca’s former head of the business in the country, Leon Wang, who had been in detention since October 2024, the drugmaker confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday. AstraZeneca, in its results update on Tuesday, also said that in November, a former executive vice president and one former senior employee were indicted by prosecutors in China, without naming them. The Financial Times first reported that the executive charged was Wang. AstraZeneca, nell’aggiornamento dei risultati di martedì, ha anche detto che a novembre un ex vicepresidente esecutivo e un ex dipendente senior sono stati incriminati dai procuratori in Cina, senza però nominarli. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - China charges former AstraZeneca executive Leon Wang

Approfondimenti su Leon Wang

La Cina ha accusato un ex vice direttore dell’ente che controlla l’industria della difesa di aver preso tangenti e usato il suo ruolo per favorire interessi personali.

Sergei Shoigu è arrivato a Pechino per incontrare il ministro degli Esteri cinese Wang Yi.

Più sotto sono elencati link, post social e video collegati alla news.

Ultime notizie su Leon Wang

China charges former AstraZeneca executive Leon WangFeb 11 (Reuters) - China has officially charged AstraZeneca's (AZN.L), opens new tab former head of the business in the country, Leon Wang, who had been in detention since October 2024, the drugmaker ... reuters.com

China charges former AstraZeneca executiveLeon Wang, who has been in detention since 2024, was the drugmaker’s most senior executive in China for a decade until his arrest. AstraZeneca said in its results update this week that an unnamed ... ft.com

Wang Yi partecipa all'apertura del primo incontro degli alti funzionari dell'APEC 2026 Il 10 febbraio, a Guangzhou, il membro dell'Ufficio Politico del Comitato Centrale del PCC e ministro degli Esteri cinese, Wang Yi, ha partecipato all'apertura del primo incontr - facebook.com facebook