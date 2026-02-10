china charges former official of defence industry regulator with graft

La Cina ha accusato un ex vice direttore dell’ente che controlla l’industria della difesa di aver preso tangenti e usato il suo ruolo per favorire interessi personali. L’accusa arriva dal pubblico ministero, che ha aperto un’indagine dopo le denunce di corruzione. L’uomo è stato sospettato di aver approfittato della sua posizione per ottenere soldi e vantaggi illeciti. La vicenda si inserisce in un contesto di controlli più severi sulla trasparenza delle istituzioni militari e industriali del paese.

Zhang, 64, exploited his various positions at the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense (SASTIND) to benefit others, the prosecutor added in a statement on its website. China’s top anti-graft watchdog put Zhang under investigation after he turned himself in May 2025, state media said. He was expelled from the ruling Chinese Communist Party in October. The U.S. Pentagon has said corruption in the military could have disrupted its progress towards those goals. China scored 43 on Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index last year, unchanged from the previous year. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

