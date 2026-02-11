I giovani di Bangladesh della Generazione Z alzano le aspettative. Molti di loro sperano in più posti di lavoro, una gestione più trasparente e il diritto di parlare senza paura. La maggior parte si dice pronta a partecipare attivamente alla vita politica e a chiedere cambiamenti concreti. La situazione nel paese sta spingendo i giovani a cercare un ruolo più grande nel futuro del Bangladesh.

A decisive result is critical for restoring stability in the nation of 175 million after months of unrest that has disrupted major industries, including the garments sector in the world’s second-largest exporter. Nearly 28% of Bangladesh’s population is between the ages of 15-29, or from Gen Z, according to government estimates from 2022. After taking a leading role in Hasina’s 2024 ouster, these youngsters are expected to come out in large numbers to vote, and their choices could be crucial in a close contest. “This election comes from the July (2024) movement,” said Farhan Sadik, 20. “If candidates think they can do politics the old way, that won’t work. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Bangladesh’s Gen Z voters pin hopes on jobs, governance and freedom

Approfondimenti su Bangladesh GenZ

La presidenza di Donald Trump entra nel secondo anno e i suoi sostenitori continuano a sperare, anche se restano alcune preoccupazioni.

In Giappone, le elezioni si avvicinano e il governo di Tokyo spera in un sostegno forte per la premier Sanae Takaichi.

Di seguito sono raccolti video e contenuti online collegati alla notizia pubblicata.

Ultime notizie su Bangladesh GenZ

Bangladesh’s Gen Z voters pin hopes on jobs, governance and freedomBy Fatima Tuj Johora and Mohammad Ponir Hossain DHAKA/BOGURA, Bangladesh, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Jobs, governance and the freedom to speak without fear top the priorities of Bangladesh’s Gen Z voters as ... msn.com

Gen Z toppled Bangladesh's autocratic regime. Will it decide the next government?It's been 18 months since violent, student-led protests brought down Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's former autocratic leader. This week, the country heads to the polls, and members of Gen Z are feeling ... cbc.ca