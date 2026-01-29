In Giappone, le elezioni si avvicinano e il governo di Tokyo spera in un sostegno forte per la premier Sanae Takaichi. La vittoria potrebbe dare a Takaichi più potere per affrontare la pressione crescente di Pechino. La campagna elettorale si intensifica e le aspettative sono alte, con il governo giapponese che conta su un risultato deciso per rafforzare la propria posizione.

Beijing demanded she retract the remarks, which she has not done, and then rolled out a series of retaliatory measures that are starting to weigh on the world’s fourth largest economy. “China’s initial thinking was probably to try to bring down the Takaichi government,” said Kazuhisa Shimada, a former vice minister of defence. “This election is extremely important. a weak government simply won’t be taken seriously.” Japan’s first female leader hopes to capitalise on her high personal approval ratings, hardly dented by the China row, to bolster her coalition’s razor-thin majority in parliament. A poll showed on Thursday that she may be on course to do just that, though analysts have described the ballot as Japan’s most unpredictable in years. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Analysis-Tokyo hopes voters will hand PM Takaichi new clout to counter China

Approfondimenti su Tokyo Hopes

La relazione tra Giappone e Stati Uniti è fondamentale per la stabilità regionale.

Lo scorso settimana, gli Stati Uniti hanno condotto un’operazione militare in Venezuela, catturando il presidente Nicolás Maduro.

Qui trovi una selezione di aggiornamenti, post social e video sullo stesso argomento.

Ultime notizie su Tokyo Hopes

Analysis-Tokyo Hopes Voters Will Hand PM Takaichi New Clout to Counter ChinaTOKYO/BEIJING, Jan 30 (Reuters) - China may rethink its escalating pressure campaign on Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi if she ?delivers ?a resounding victory in a February 8 snap election, say ... usnews.com

Kawase Hasui, Senzoku Pond (from the series Twenty Views of Tokyo) 1928 - facebook.com facebook