As Trump presidency enters second year his voters share hopes – and concerns

La presidenza di Donald Trump entra nel secondo anno e i suoi sostenitori continuano a sperare, anche se restano alcune preoccupazioni. Joyce Kenney, ad esempio, si dice ancora felice di aver votato per lui e si mostra convinta che continuerà a fare quello che promette. Mentre il suo mandato prosegue, il dibattito tra chi lo sostiene e chi invece resta scettico si fa sempre più acceso.

Feb 9 - Joyce Kenney is even happier with Donald Trump today than when she voted for him in 2024. “I would gladly vote for him any time,” said the 74-year-old retiree in Prescott Valley, Arizona. As Trump heads into the second year of his presidency, Kenney hopes he continues his crusade against government waste and fraud, cuts costs for senior citizens, and deports more criminal immigrants – but also makes it easier for law-abiding immigrants to stay in the U.S., even those who entered illegally. “He needs to find a gentler way on the illegal aliens, not to just say everything’s black or white, because there is a lot of gray in everything,” she said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

