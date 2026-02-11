Due cittadini cinesi sono stati accusati di aver tentato di interferire negli affari australiani. Sono stati portati in tribunale a Sydney, dove dovranno rispondere delle accuse di ingerenza straniera. La polizia ha arrestato i due sospetti nell’ambito di un’indagine in corso.

It is the second instance of Chinese nationals being charged under foreign interference laws that Australia introduced in 2018, and the pair become the fourth and fifth individuals so charged. “Multiple foreign regimes are monitoring, harassing and intimidating members of our diaspora communities,” Australia’s spy chief, Mike Burgess, said in a statement issued jointly with police. “This sort of behaviour is utterly unacceptable and cannot be tolerated.” Each defendant faces a count of reckless foreign interference, carrying a maximum jail term of 15 years, on the court appearance in the Australian capital. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Australia charges two Chinese nationals with foreign interference

Approfondimenti su Australia Chinese

La polizia francese ha arrestato quattro persone, tra cui due cittadini cinesi, con l’accusa di spionaggio.

Un adolescente australiano è stato accusato di aver inviato minacce di morte online contro il presidente israeliano Isaac Herzog.

La pagina raccoglie link, post e video provenienti da piattaforme online.

ICE agents in plain clothes tackle grocery store worker

Ultime notizie su Australia Chinese

Two Chinese nationals charged with foreign interference over alleged Buddhist group spyingTwo more Chinese nationals have been charged with foreign interference offences for allegedly collecting information on a Canberra Buddhist group for Beijing’s Public Security Bureau. theaustralian.com.au

Two suspected Chinese spies charged in Canberra, AFP, ASIO announceTwo more Chinese nationals have been charged with foreign interference offences in Canberra over alleged links to a spying plot. thenightly.com.au

Australia bids farewell to the Davis Cup with a crushing defeat. https://dearborn.org/preview/australia-bids-farewell-to-the-davis-cup-with-a-crushing-defeat-76132 English link - facebook.com facebook