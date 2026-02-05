australia charges teenager over alleged death threats to israeli president herzog

Un adolescente australiano è stato accusato di aver inviato minacce di morte online contro il presidente israeliano Isaac Herzog. Le autorità sostengono che le minacce siano state fatte poco prima della visita ufficiale del presidente in Australia. La polizia ha arrestato il ragazzo e sta approfondendo le sue intenzioni, mentre si attendono eventuali sviluppi sul caso.

SYDNEY, Feb 5 (Reuters) - An Australian teenager has been charged for allegedly making online death threats against Israeli President Isaac Herzog, ahead of his upcoming visit to Australia. The 19-year-old man allegedly made the threats on a social media platform last month “towards a foreign head of state and internationally protected person”, the Australian Federal Police said in a statement. Police did not name the intended target of the alleged threats, but Australian media widely reported they were directed at Herzog. The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper also reported the teenager allegedly made threats against U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

