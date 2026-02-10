Keir Starmer ha ribadito che non lascerà il suo incarico da premier britannico. In un’intervista di oggi, il leader laburista ha detto chiaramente che continuerà a guidare il governo, nonostante la pressione crescente all’interno del suo partito. La sua posizione si fa più forte, anche se alcuni critici chiedono cambiamenti. Starmer ha insistito sul fatto che resta concentrato sul suo lavoro e che non pensa di mollare.

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Tuesday he would never walk away from his mandate, amid mounting pressure on his leadership over the appointment of former ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson. “I will never walk away from the mandate that I was given to change this country,” Starmer said. “I will never walk away from the people that I’m charged with fighting for, and I will never walk away from the country that I love.” “Non abbandonerò mai il mandato che mi è stato dato per cambiare questo paese”, ha detto Starmer. “Non mi allontanerò mai dalle persone per cui sono incaricato di lottare e non mi allontanerò mai dal Paese che amo”. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - UK PM Starmer says he will never walk away from his mandate

Questa mattina, Tim Allan, il direttore delle comunicazioni del premier britannico Keir Starmer, ha annunciato le sue dimissioni.

Keir Starmer dovrebbe lasciare.

