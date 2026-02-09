uk pm starmer should quit scottish labour leader says

Keir Starmer dovrebbe lasciare. Lo ha detto Anas Sarwar, leader del Labour scozzese, durante una conferenza a Londra. La richiesta arriva in un momento di tensioni crescenti nel partito, con Sarwar che critica la gestione del premier britannico e invita alla sua uscita di scena.

Starmer is under mounting pressure from within his party over his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States. Files released 10 days ago showed the depth of Mandelson’s ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The revelations have raised questions over Starmer’s judgement, while polls show the prime minister’s popularity has tanked just eighteen months after he won a landslide election. Sarwar and Labour’s other Scottish lawmakers are due to face Scottish parliamentary elections in May, which is increasingly seen as a potential watershed moment for Starmer. “The distraction needs to end, and the leadership in Downing Street has to change,” Sarwar told a press conference. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Keir Starmer ha ribadito che rimarrà a capo del PartitoLaburista, nonostante le pressioni crescenti dopo lo scandalo legato a Mandelson.

Questa mattina, Tim Allan, il direttore delle comunicazioni del premier britannico Keir Starmer, ha annunciato le sue dimissioni.

