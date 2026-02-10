Un consigliere di alto livello della Guida suprema iraniana ha incontrato a Muscat un mediatore omanita. L’obiettivo è trovare un accordo “equilibrato e giusto” con gli Stati Uniti, mentre si avvicinano i negoziati tra le due nazioni. La visita segna un passo importante nei tentativi di riavvicinamento tra Teheran e Washington.

Oman facilitated talks between Iran and the U.S. last week, which a spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry said had allowed Tehran to gauge Washington’s seriousness and showed enough consensus for diplomacy to continue. The talks came after U.S. President Donald Trump positioned a naval flotilla in the region, raising fears of new military action. Trump, who joined an Israeli bombing campaign last year and hit Iranian nuclear sites, had threatened last month to intervene militarily during a bloody government crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran, but ultimately held off. “After the talks, we felt there was understanding and consensus to continue the diplomatic process,” said the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Top Iranian adviser visits mediator Oman, as Iran and US prepare for talks

Ali Larijani, consigliere del leader supremo iraniano Khamenei, arriverà domani in Oman con una delegazione.

