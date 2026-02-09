Adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader to visit Oman on Tuesday

Ali Larijani, consigliere del leader supremo iraniano Khamenei, arriverà domani in Oman con una delegazione. La visita, confermata da fonti ufficiali, si svolge in un momento di tensione tra Teheran e alcune potenze occidentali. Larijani incontrerà funzionari locali, ma ancora non si conoscono i dettagli degli argomenti che verranno discussi. La delegazione iraniana resterà in Oman per alcune ore prima di tornare in Iran.

DUBAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ali Larijani, an adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, will visit Oman accompanied by a delegation on Tuesday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday. American and Iranian diplomats held indirect talks in Oman last week, aimed at reviving diplomacy amid a U.S. naval buildup near Iran and Tehran’s vows of a harsh response if attacked. “During this trip, (Larijani) will meet with high-ranking officials of the Sultanate of Oman and discuss the latest regional and international developments and bilateral cooperation at various levels,” Tasnim said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

