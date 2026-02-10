La Corea del Sud rilancia il piano di aumentare il numero di studenti in medicina. Il governo ha annunciato che nel 2027 vorrebbe aumentare i posti del 16%, con l’intenzione di continuare a crescere negli anni successivi. La decisione ha fatto infuriare i medici, che si oppongono con fermezza a questa scelta, preoccupati per la qualità delle cure e la saturazione del sistema sanitario. La polemica è aperta e le opposizioni chiedono chiarimenti sul futuro della professione medica nel paese.

A healthcare crisis was unleashed from February 2024 to late 2025 after walkouts by thousands of trainee doctors to protest similar, but larger increases during the tenure of ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol. The current plan is to increase the quota of medical students to 3,548 in 2027, up 490 from 2024, in an effort to strengthen regional, essential and public healthcare facilities, the ministry said in a briefing. It will continue phased increases until a total of 3,871 students is reached in 2030, the ministry added. “The plan . was derived after discussions,” said Health Minister Jeong Eun-kyeong. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - South Korea revives plan to add medical students; doctors criticise bid

