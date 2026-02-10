philippine congress dismisses impeachment complaints against marcos

Il Congresso delle Filippine ha respinto le accuse di impeachment contro il presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Questa decisione era prevedibile, visto che i suoi alleati dominano la camera bassa. Marcos può ora concentrarsi sui suoi progetti senza il timore di perdere il potere, mentre l’opposizione si prepara a nuove iniziative contro di lui.

MANILA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. avoided impeachment on Tuesday, a largely expected outcome after allies in the lower house of Congress voted overwhelmingly to dismiss the complaints against him. The vote came a week after the House of Representatives’ justice committee dismissed two impeachment complaints against Marcos, saying they lacked substance. Marcos was accused of betraying the public’s trust, committing graft and corruption, and violating the constitution. “The impeachment complaints filed against the president, Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ R. Marcos Jr. are hereby dismissed,” House Deputy Speaker Janette Garin told House members. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

