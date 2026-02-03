philippine lawmakers weigh impeachment for president marcos

I parlamentari filippini si sono riuniti oggi per decidere se portare avanti le accuse di impeachment contro il presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. La discussione si è concentrata sulle accuse di mala gestione e abuso di potere, ma ancora non c’è una decisione definitiva. La seduta è stata molto combattuta, con alcuni deputati che chiedono di andare avanti e altri che preferiscono aspettare ulteriori prove. La situazione resta tesa e potrebbe avere ripercussioni sulla stabilità politica del Paese.

MANILA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Philippine lawmakers met on Tuesday to decide whether to advance impeachment complaints against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who is accused of betraying the public’s trust, corruption and violating the constitution. The committee reconvened on Tuesday to determine whether there was “substance” to move the complaints forward. The committee’s decision, regardless of which way it goes, would be put to a vote of the lower house of Congress, which is dominated by allies of the president. If the complaints against Marcos succeed in a vote of the House, he would be the second Philippine head of state to be impeached after Joseph Estrada, whose 2001 trial was aborted when some prosecutors walked out. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Un avvocato ha presentato una denuncia di impeachment contro il presidente delle Filippine, Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

La vicepresidente delle Filippine Sara Duterte si trova di nuovo sotto accusa.

