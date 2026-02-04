rights group condemns detention of chinese journalists after corruption report

La notizia che scuote oggi riguarda la detenzione di due giornalisti indipendenti in Cina. Secondo Reporters Without Borders, i due sono stati arrestati dopo aver pubblicato un rapporto sulla corruzione, alimentando le accuse di repressione contro la stampa libera. Le autorità di Pechino non hanno ancora commentato, ma la vicenda riaccende il dibattito sulla libertà di stampa nel paese.

The statement added that they had been placed under “criminal coercive measures” - a legal term that typically refers to detention. The authorities only provided their surnames, but several Chinese media and RSF identified the two as Liu Hu and Wu Yingjiao. Police authorities in Chengdu did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The report has since been deleted from WeChat, a common step taken by censors in cases involving sensitive government exposes. Liu is a former investigative reporter at New Express. He was detained by Beijing police in 2013 on charges of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” for allegedly “fabricating and spreading rumours”, but was later released on bail after spending 364 days in detention, said RSF. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

