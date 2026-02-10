Il presidente francese Emmanuel Macron mette in guardia sull’eventualità di ulteriori scontri con gli Stati Uniti. Durante un discorso a Parigi, Macron ha invitato l’Europa a sfruttare il momento, paragonandolo a quello della Groenlandia, per spingere riforme e rafforzare la propria posizione internazionale.

PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday Europe should brace for further clashes with the U.S. and treat the recent “Greenland moment” as a wake-up call to push through long-delayed economic reforms and strengthen the bloc’s global power. “When there’s a clear act of aggression, I think what we should do isn’t bow down or try to reach a settlement. I think we’ve tried that strategy for months. It’s not working,” Macron told several papers, including Le Monde and the Financial Times. Macron said the Trump administration was being “openly anti-European” and seeking the EU’s “dismemberment”. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Macron warns of renewed US clashes as he urges EU to use 'Greenland moment' to push reforms

L'Unione Europea ha espresso preoccupazione per le tensioni crescenti con gli Stati Uniti, dopo le dichiarazioni di Donald Trump riguardo ai potenziali dazi sulle esportazioni europee in risposta alla questione della Groenlandia.

La Spagna ha invitato l’Unione Europea a considerare la creazione di un esercito comune, con l’obiettivo di rafforzare la sicurezza e la difesa collettiva del blocco.

Macron sports Top Gun shades to launch veiled attack on Trump’s Greenland threats

Macron warns of imperial turn in USFrench President Emmanuel Macron issued a rare warning on Jan. 8, accusing the US of turning away from allies and international rules, and warning that the world is sliding back toward an order ... taipeitimes.com

Shades-wearing Macron hits back at Trump and warns 'we're shifting to a world without rules'Emmanuel Macron has hit back at Donald Trump, warning that 'we're shifting to a world without rules' where 'international law is trampled underfoot, and the only law that matters is that of the ... msn.com

#FMTWorld UN chief Antonio Guterres warns of eroding international law and multilateral cooperation amid global conflicts. facebook