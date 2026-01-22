spain urges eu to create joint army amid greenland dispute

La Spagna ha invitato l’Unione Europea a considerare la creazione di un esercito comune, con l’obiettivo di rafforzare la sicurezza e la difesa collettiva del blocco. Questa proposta nasce in un contesto di tensioni geopolitiche e di dispute come quella sulla Groenlandia, evidenziando l’importanza di una strategia condivisa tra gli Stati membri. La questione solleva interrogativi sulla cooperazione e sulla capacità dell’UE di garantire la propria stabilità.

The region should focus first on bringing together its tangible assets to properly integrate its defence industry, and then mobilising a coalition of the willing, the foreign minister said. The comments come ahead of an emergency meeting between EU leaders later on Thursday in Brussels to coordinate a joint response to U.S. President Trump’s threats to buy or annex Greenland. A Council spokesperson confirmed late on Wednesday the meeting will still take place despite Trump’s announcement on social media that he and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte had “formed the framework of a deal”. “But we need to demonstrate that Europe is not a place that will let itself be coerced militarily or economically,” Albares said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

