EU warns of downward spiral after Trump threatens tariffs over Greenland

L'Unione Europea ha espresso preoccupazione per le tensioni crescenti con gli Stati Uniti, dopo le dichiarazioni di Donald Trump riguardo ai potenziali dazi sulle esportazioni europee in risposta alla questione della Groenlandia. Le parole dei leader europei evidenziano il rischio di un deterioramento delle relazioni commerciali e di una spirale negativa che potrebbe influenzare l'economia globale, richiedendo un approccio dialogico e misure di stabilità.

BRUSSELS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - European Union leaders on Saturday warned of a "dangerous downward spiral" over U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to implement increasing tariffs on European allies until the U.S. is allowed to buy Greenland. "Tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral. Europe will remain united, coordinated, and committed to upholding its sovereignty," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Antonio Costa said in posts on X.

